Another plea moved against CM Maryam Nawaz for wearing police uniform

LAHORE: Another plea has been filed with the session court for registration of a case against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz for donning a police uniform while chairing a meeting.

As per details, the plea filed by Aftab Bajwa lawyer stated that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz wore a police uniform while chairing a meeting regarding an air ambulance. By the law, no person can wear the uniform of state institutions, the plea read.

The plea urged the court to pass the order for the registration of a case against Maryam Nawaz for wearing a police uniform.

Last week, a session court was moved to register a case against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz for donning a police uniform while attending a passing-out parade.

The plaintiff stated in his plea that Maryam Nawaz wore a police official’s uniform which is ‘unlawful’.

Following the criticism, the Punjab police in a statement said as per the police order, the chief minister is entitled to wear the uniform.

Read more: Punjab CM Maryam attends police passing out parade in uniform

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz attended a police passing out parade in Lahore, donning a uniform.

The Punjab CM was given a guard of honour and also distributed prizes among the top performers from the Police Training College. The chief guest of the ceremony inspected the parade.

Addressing the ceremony, the Punjab CM said her government wants to increase the number of female cops in the police department.”I realized how much of a big responsibility it is after wearing the police uniform.”