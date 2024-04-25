Punjab CM Maryam attends police passing out parade in uniform

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz attended a police passing out parade in Lahore on Thursday, donning a police uniform.

Maryam Nawaz was given a guard of honour and also distributed prizes among the top performers from the Police Training College. The chief guest of the ceremony inspected the parade.

Addressing the ceremony, the Punjab CM said her government wants to increase the number of female cops in the police department.”I realized how much of a big responsibility it is after wearing the police uniform.”

She lauded the women in uniform and hoped they would serve the masses.

Maryam Nawaz underlining the importance of the rule of law, said societies cannot prosper without the implementation of law and order.

The Punjab chief minister was accompanied by IG Punjab Usman Anwar in the ceremony.