PML-N will sweep AJK elections, claims Maryam Nawaz

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday claimed that her party would make a clean sweep of the upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public rally in, Maryam Nawaz Sharif urged the masses to vote only for Nawaz Sharif and claimed that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would secure victory from all the polling station in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The PML-N leader also criticized the incumbent government over alleged price hike of essential commodities and rise in power tariff.

Read More: MARYAM NAWAZ WARNS GOVT OF STRONG REACTION IF AJK ELECTIONS ‘RIGGED’

Earlier on July 11, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had warned the incumbent government of a strong reaction if elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were “rigged”.

Addressing a rally in Hattian Bala, AJK, as part of her election campaign, the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was spending money to “buy votes” ahead of polls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“If the govt attempted to rig elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider and PML-N would stage a sit-in Islamabad,” she had added.

Hitting out at the federal government, the PML-N leader had said that the life of the common man in Pakistan has become unbearable due to the “poor economic policies of the incumbent government.”