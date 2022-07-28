Maryam Nawaz criticises SC verdict once again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has criticised the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in Punjab Assembly deputy speaker ruling case once again, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Maryam Nawaz, while talking to media after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) session in Islamabad today, alleged that the SC full bench was not formed as they wanted to do injustice and award Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

She termed the rejection of the government’s plea for full bench as ‘unilateral decision and murder of justice’. Maryam claimed that the SC full bench decision would be different if it was constituted.

The PML-N VP criticised that the certificate of ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ given to Imran Khan by the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Retired Saqib Nisar destroyed the country. She further alleged that the SC verdict in the PA deputy speaker ruling case was the murder of justice and judiciary.

She claimed that they will not accept the partial decision at any cost.

SC verdict

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election null and void and ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will be the new chief minister of the province.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar announced the verdict after completion of the arguments on the Punjab CM election case.

The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

