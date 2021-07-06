Maryam Nawaz rules out deal with government

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday ruled out any deal with the government, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Maryam Nawaz said, “We are not mad to strike a deal with the government after waging such a struggle and rendering sacrifices.”

Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said, “Why would there be a deal and with whom.” She maintained that her political opponents knew that PML-N will clean sweep in upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on PM Imran’s statement about talks with angry Baloch leaders, Maryam Nawaz said that the premier should have first visit the Hazara community.

Earlier on July 4, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had claimed that the opposition parties were united on the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a PDM rally in Swat, Shehbaz Sharif had said that he wanted to visit Malam Jabba but feared he might be arrested there over false corruption allegations.

He had vowed to bring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at par with Punjab if given a chance in the next elections. On the occasion, the PML-N leader had criticized the federal government and the prime minister over what he said rising inflation and unemployment in the country.