PDM stands united, claims Shehbaz in Swat rally

SWAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday claimed that that the opposition parties were united on the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported.

Addressing a PDM rally in Swat, Shehbaz Sharif said that he wanted to visit Malam Jabba but feared he might be arrested there over false corruption allegations.

He vowed to brought Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at par with Punjab if given a chance in the next elections. On the occasion, the PML-N leader criticized the federal government and the prime minister over what he said rising inflation and unemployment in the country.

Earlier on July 4, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb had been spotted enjoying a ride at the Malam Jabba zipline hours before the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Swat.

The video of the PML-N spokesperson had been shared by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Kamran Bangash from their Twitter handles.

Fawad Chaudhry in his message had hoped that the PML-N leadership would have enjoyed the recreational facilities in Swat and said that any citizen even the opponents get benefits from the measures of a performing government.