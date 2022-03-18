Maryam Nawaz decides to resume political activities

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has decided to resume her political activities and will be addressing a public gathering in Swat on March 22, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a PML-N spokesperson, the PML-N vice president will resume her political activities from Swat as she would visit the area on March 22 and address a public gathering at Grassy Ground Swat.

“The PML-N public gathering will determine a new political way ahead in the province,” the PML-N MPA Ikhtiar Wali said.

Maryam Nawaz is also likely to leave for Islamabad today where she would attend political activities of the party besides attending general council meeting of the PML-N on Sunday.

The decision from Maryam Nawaz to resume her political activities came in the backdrop of a directive from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership asking countrywide party workers to start preparations for the long march towards Islamabad.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. The meeting was virtually attended by the senior party leaders.

In this context, the provincial, divisional and district office-bearers have been issued guidelines stating to ensure participation of the workers.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had asked the convoys of the opposition long march to enter Islamabad on March 25 owing to the upcoming session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) on March 22-23.

Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a press conference after the session of the opposition leaders today, said that the convoys will depart for Islamabad on March 23.

“The marchers will enter Islamabad on March 25. The participants of the OIC CFM session are our respectable guests, hence, no difficulty should be created for them. The convoys should avoid entering Islamabad on March 23.”

