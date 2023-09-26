Maryam Nawaz departs for Pakistan

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president and chief organiser, Maryam Nawaz has departed for Pakistan after her short stay in London, ARY News reported.

As per details, Maryam Nawaz spent four days in London after being summoned by her father Nawaz Sharif. Sources said that Nawaz Sharif finalised the plan for his much-awaited ‘homecoming’ after consultation with Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

The daughter of the former premier will review the arrangements to welcome Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan on October 21.

Read more: PML-N leaders ‘reluctant’ to welcome Nawaz Sharif at airport

Earlier, former finance minister Ishaq Dar said that there are no hurdles in PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s participation in elections.

Ishaq Dar said that article 62 (1) (f) which decreased the disqualification sentence to five years was passed by the parliament and also approved by the president.

He said that after the the approval of article 62 (1) (f) former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) head Jahangir Tareen are now eligible to participate in elections.