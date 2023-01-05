Thursday, January 5, 2023
Maryam Nawaz faces ‘opposition’ within PML-N

Following the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser, she is facing ‘opposition’ from within the party ranks, ARY News reported, quoting well-informed sources. 

The senior leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are not happy over the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as PML-N’s senior vice president and chief organizer.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) appointed the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as senior vice-president of the party, earlier this week.

A notification shared by Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Maryam Nawaz has been authorized to re-organize the party at all functional tiers/levels as the “Chief Organizer”.

“Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League -N, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif as  Senior Vice President” with immediate effect,” the notification reads.

