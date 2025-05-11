CM Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to mothers of martyrs on mother’s day

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, has expressed her sincere appreciation to the mothers of Pakistan’s martyrs, recognising their unmatched bravery and sacrifice on May 11, 2025.

According to Pakistan’s state-run news agency, the APP, CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her admiration on the social media platform X to the mothers of brave soldiers, calling them silent warriors behind the nation’s sovereignty.

Maryam Nawaz wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the brave mothers of our martyrs, those silent warriors whose sons accepted death for the country to make Pakistan stand superior, independent, and proud”.

CM Maryam Nawaz recognised the role of the mothers who pray each night for their sons who guard the nation at the borders, highlighting the importance of the mothers to acknowledge that no words can ever return the deepest gratitude we owe to them.

Read More: Overseas Pakistanis show laud armed forces’ heroism

“We are everlastingly thankful to the mothers of our martyrs.” She further said, “Their love is the purest, their sacrifice the greatest, and their resilience is the soul of Pakistan.”

Maryam Nawaz admired the courage and bravery of these mothers continues to inspire the entire nation, offering them a heartfelt salute with eternal love, respect, and gratitude.

CM Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to the mothers whose martyred sons sacrificed their lives in the recent Indian attack on different regions of Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan gave a counterblast and inflicted significant destruction on Indian regions. Eventually, the US interfered and had both nations agree on a ceasefire to stop further damage.

Overseas Pakistanis on Sunday expressed heartfelt gratitude to the nation and extended their appreciation to the armed forces for their bravery and successful operation against Indian aggression, showcasing unity and patriotism across the globe.

Speaking on PTV News, the overseas Pakistanis have praised the armed forces’ professionalism and hailed their role in protecting the nation’s integrity and sovereignty.”