Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of running country through ‘sorcery’

SWABI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday deeply criticized former PM and political rival Imran Khan by accusing his recently-ousted government of using “sorcery” to run the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public rally in Swabi, the PML-N leader said that the nation should be thankful to God for getting rid of a government which ran country through ‘sorcery’ and did nothing substantial for the country.

“Now when their government is gone, they (PTI) and their leader Imran Khan are making all sorts of excuses, bringing in conspiracy theories but is not willing to talk a second about their performance,” said Maryam Nawaz.

The PML-N leader and daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif said that the PTI government left the economy in doldrums and only did lip service when it comes to providing relief to the masses.

“When we (PML-N) were in opposition, we used to think that the economy is in ICU but as we took over, we came to know that the condition is much worse and this incompetent man (Imran Khan) left it on ventilator,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She was of the view that the PTI chief is “hiding his incompetence behind a fake threatening letter despite the fact that his own party’s MNAs went against him and MPAs (in Punjab) voted in favour of Hamza Shehbaz”.

The PML-N leader maintained that it would at least take two years to bring the economy back on track after the “destruction” Imran Khan and his friends brought upon the country.

She also accused Imran Khan of attacking state institutions like army and judiciary for not siding with him.

“Why should army bear burden of your filth?,” asked Maryam Nawaz.

The PML-N leader urged the people of Swabi to vote for her party in next elections so that “KP should also get rid of Imran Khan”.

It is pertinent to note here that former PM and PTI Chief Imran Khan is addressing huge rallies across the country claiming a US threat led to his ouster from power in April 2022.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and niece of PM Shehbaz Sharif is also addressing rallies in different cities.

