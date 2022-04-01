No truth to PM Imran Khan’s ‘threat letter’ claims: US

WASHINGTON: The US Department of State has rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claims of a US involvement in the no-trust motion against him.

Addressing the nation Thursday evening, Prime Minister Imran Khan talked about a threat letter that, he said, shows evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also Read: PM Imran says ‘will come back stronger after voting on no-trust move’

In what appeared a slip of tongue, he named the US as the country behind the threat.

Responding to a question about the prime minister’s claims, the State Department spokesperson, Ned Price said, “Well, we are closely following developments in Pakistan, and we respect, we support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law.”

Read: ‘Threat’ letter: Pakistan decides to take up the matter diplomatically

“But when it comes to those allegations, there is no truth to them,” he added.

On Thursday, the National Security Committee (NSC) decided to give a strong response to the ‘country’ that sent ‘threat letter’. PM Khan presided over a meeting of the NSC that was attended by federal ministers, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and three services chiefs.

The committee expressed serious concerns over the threatening memo of the communication of the foreign official, terming it undiplomatic and amounted to ‘blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the country in question, which was unacceptable under any circumstances.’

Comments