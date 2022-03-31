PM Imran says ‘will come back stronger after voting on no-trust move’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he will come back stronger whatever may the result be after the voting on the no-trust move against him, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Following the political developments in the country, PM Imran Khan addressed the nation on the no-confidence motion and the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on the threat letter to the federal government.

PM Imran Khan said that it is a decisive moment for Pakistan to choose the right path.

PM Khan said, “When I played cricket for 20 years, the world and those who played cricket with me saw that I play till the last ball.”

“I’ve never accepted defeat in life. Nobody should think that I will sit at home. I’ll come back stronger, whatever may the result be,” announced the premier.

“A foreign nation sent a message to them (Pakistan) that Imran Khan needs to be removed else Pakistan will suffer consequences.”

“Our history has examples of Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq who conspired with foreign forces to bring their leaders down, you will be remembered as one of them,” Imran Khan gave a message to the turncoats.

