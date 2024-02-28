CM Maryam Nawaz invites opposition to come forward for Punjab’s progress

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday invited the opposition to come forward for the progress and prosperity of the people of the province.

Punjab’s first-ever female chief minister extended the invitation to Rana Aftab, at the opposition leader’s seat in the house.

We are committed to working with the opposition for the betterment of the province and strengthening of the democracy, the Punjab CM said.

Maryam Nawaz said her job is to provide facilities to the masses and she will prove her opponents wrong with her good governance.

Maryam Nawaz was elected as the first female chief minister of Punjab province amid a boycott of proceedings by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) with 220 votes.

Her opponent, Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) candidate Rana Aftab Aftab Ahmad, received zero (0) votes due to the boycott.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the newly elected Punjab CM.

The ceremony was attended by former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and others.

Before embarking on her political career, the newly-elected chief minister led her family’s philanthropic ventures. She was the chairperson of the Sharif Trust, Sharif Medical City and Sharif Education Institutes.