Maryam Nawaz says ‘reaching Islamabad to say goodbye to PTI govt’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz claimed on Saturday that the government has already gone and they were going to Islamabad to say goodbye, reported ARY News.

Maryam Nawaz in her statement said that the PML-N convoy was being welcomed everywhere and the no-confidence motion has been succeeded.

Maryam Nawaz said the government will not be in power when they reach Islamabad.

It may be noted that Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz are leading the party workers ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ to Islamabad.

A container had been prepared for the PML-N march.

The march will stay in the night at Gujranwala, where the party leaders will address a public meeting. After the night stay the procession will leave on March 27 morning, party spokesperson said.

“This march will prove the people’s no-trust against the price hike, plunder of national resources and unemployment,” the party leader said.

“This is the watershed moment, people shall side with righteousness and save themselves from the torment of price hike,” PML-N leader said.

