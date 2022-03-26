PTI rally: Self-defense squad from Karachi leaves for Islamabad

KARACHI: A special self-defence squad led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Faheem Khan and MPA Raja Azhar on Saturday has left for Islamabad from Karachi for the security of PTI Islamabad rally, tomorrow (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Talking to the media, before the departure, MPA Raja Azhar said the forces are not armed but it is a technical squad that can be activated for self-defence in Islamabad during the public rally of PTI in Islamabad.

We will respond if attacked with the sticks by any of the opposition parties, Raja Azhar said.

We are not the ones who used to do the politics of weapons. We are the ones who serve the nation through [clean] politics and give a technical defeat to our opponents.

Earlier, a video of PTI MPA, Raja Azhar emerged on Twitter showing him practising martial arts ahead of the PTI public rally.

پی ٹی آئی کے رکن سندھ اسمبلی راجہ اظہر نے مولانا فضل الرحمان شہباز شریف اور آصف زرداری سے عمران کی حفاظت کے لئیے کارکنوں پہ مشتمل دستہ تیار کرلیا ہے ، راجہ اظہر کہتے ہیں کہ ہر طرح کی تیاری کرلی ہے pic.twitter.com/ikWl7NkqSJ — Faizullah Khan (@FaizullahSwati) March 21, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the local administration has issued NOCs to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for holding power shows on different venues in the federal capital on March 25 and 27.

