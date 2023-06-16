Maryam Nawaz lauds PML-N leaders, workers for ‘standing by party’

ISLAMABAD: Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defectors, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief organiser Maryam Nawaz lauded PML-N leaders and workers for ‘standing by party in tough times’, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing the PML-N’s Central General Council in Islamabad, Maryam Nawaz commended Nawaz Sharif’s patience and moral values, stating that he never incited chaos or unrest, but instead acted as a teacher and role model for the nation.

The PML-N chief organiser stated that the former prime minister never compromised on national interests. “That’s the reason, the party stood with Nawaz Sharif in the difficult times,” she said, adding that no one held press conferences or left the party.

“The PML-N has shown unwavering patience and perseverance in the face of the most challenging problems, including political victimisation that resulted in several top party leaders being incarcerated,” she added.

Maryam also lauded the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlighting its “achievement” of steering the country away from the brink of default despite inheriting severe economic hurdles.

She praised the “resilience and determination” demonstrated by PM Shehbaz and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in reviving the economy and setting Pakistan on a path toward prosperity. She emphasised that Shehbaz never made any decision without consulting Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, all the central office-bearers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including its President Shehbaz Sharif, were “re-elected” for another four-year term without having any contest.

The intra-party elections at the federal level were held at the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Chak Shehzad.

Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz has been elected unopposed as the PML-N chief organiser, Ahsan Iqbal as secretary general, Marriyum Aurangzeb as secretary of information, Ataullah Tarar as Deputy Secretary and Ishaq Dar as Secretary Finance.

However, senior party leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not given any position in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.