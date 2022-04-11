Maryam Nawaz says there will be no revenge, only accountability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice-president Maryam Nawaz said a strong response will be given to those spreading anarchy in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-N leader made the statement ahead of the prime minister election on Monday in Islamabad.

The PML-N leader said her party is not like the one before and added that they do not believe in taking revenge but there will be accountability.

Maryam Nawaz said that they got rid of the incompetent government.

The PML-N vice president, speaking about the economic situation, said the stock market saw improvement before their party came into power.

Maryam Nawaz, commenting on the success of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, had earlier tweeted that Pakistan’s darkest period in history was over.

The darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. We bow our heads before The Almighty and pray for His guidance & success as we embark on a difficult journey of repairing the damage this man has caused to our homeland. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2022

“We bow our heads before The Almighty and pray for His guidance & success as we embark on a difficult journey of repairing the damage this man has caused to our homeland,” she wrote.

