Maryam Nawaz says PM Imran used NSC for political gains

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday accused PM Imran Khan for using the platform of the National Security Committee (NSC) for his political gains.

Speaking during a press conference in Lahore, Maryam said that the PTI-led government, instead of talking about its achievements, resorted to using a “fake letter” to gain popular support.

Maryam Nawaz said why Prime Minister Imran Khan is not showing the alleged threatening letter and she went on to say that there is no such letter.

Maryam Nawaz asked why the Pakistan Envoy to US, who received the threatening letter was shifted to Brussels? She demanded to present the envoy in the SC.

Read more: Asif Zardari says PM Imran hiding behind threat letter

Maryam Nawaz said that the declaration of the NSC did not mention the alleged foreign plot to topple Imran Khan’s government and urged the establishment to clarify its position on the issue.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also urged Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar to clarify whether the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting declare the 197 members of the National Assembly traitors and part of the foreign conspiracy.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal asked, “Can foreign office or defense ministry produce any official correspondence between 7-27th on foreign sazish[conspiracy].”

Read more: US DIPLOMAT DONALD LU IGNORES QUESTION ON PM IMRAN’S CLAIM

NSC meeting

On March 31, the 37th meeting of NSC took place at the PM Office with PM Imran Khan in the chair, where National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf briefed the committee on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan’s ambassador in the said country during a formal meeting.

The Pakistani ambassador “duly conveyed” the message of the foreign official to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement had reported.

Former federal ministers of defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, NSA, and senior officers attended the meeting.

Comments