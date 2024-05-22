Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz okays construction of two women jails

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday approved the construction of two new women’s jails in the province, ARY News reported.

The nod was given by Maryam Nawaz while chairing a meeting to review jail reforms. The meeting was attended by Punjab’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bukhari and others.

The chief minister while summoning a detailed report on reforms in jails, ordered to construction of two new women’s jails in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

She directed to choose sites for the new jails outside the cities. During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz expressed concern about the contacts of incarcerated criminals outside the jails.

She asked the authorities to ensure foolproof cyber security arrangments for jails.

Read more: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches ‘Clinics on Wheels’ project

Separately, the leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Aun Chaudhary called on the Punjab CM Wednesday in which ongoing development projects and political issues in Lahore were discussed.

Aun Chaudhary appreciated the special interest of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz in the development projects of Lahore.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that the Lahore revamping development project has been started by establishing a model central park in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Avenue One. After the completion of the development project, no road in Lahore will remain damaged or broken.