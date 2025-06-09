CM Punjab orders swift registration of restaurants, marriage halls

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has immediately ordered registration of restaurants, marriage halls across the province, in a decisive move to control trade and enhance the tax net, ARY News reported.

CM Maryam Nawaz chaired a high-level meeting, in which she rejected all proposals to increase taxes. Instead, Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to widen the tax base rather than impose burdens on the public with higher rates.

The Punjab CM highlighted that business owners should not be punished who already have their businesses registered, while tax dodgers must face strict action. She directed officials for the registration of restaurants, marriage halls.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised the unfairness in the current tax system, mentioning, “A person earning Rs. 200,000 pays taxes regularly, while those earning millions avoid taxes and engage in deliberate dodging”.

The Punjab CM directed the Punjab Revenue Authority, Mines & Minerals Department, and other relevant institutions to discover new revenue opportunities without imposing economic distress on the common man.

The purpose of this decision is to bring more businesses into the formal economy, ensuring fair taxation and financial accountability across Punjab.

Authorities have been directed to implement the registration drive immediately, covering both small and large-scale eateries and banquet facilities.

This move is expected to strengthen Punjab’s revenue system while ensuring business compliance and economic stability in the province.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz directed that the price of roti be revised following the newly reduced flour rates.

Chairing a high-level meeting on commodity prices, the Punjab CM ordered the Price Control Department to take immediate steps to revise roti rates.

Decline in flour prices must directly benefit the public through a corresponding reduction in roti prices, she added.

Maryam Nawaz also directed for strict monitoring of the prices of chicken, vegetables, and lentils, underlining the impact of inflation on lower-income families.