Maryam Nawaz responds to PTI founder’s statement

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has responded to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s statement at Adiala Jail.

After PTI founder Imran Khan’s statement, Maryam Nawaz took to X formerly known as Twitter, and posted, “Some people never learn”.

The PML-N chief organiser said she thought that Imran Khan would hold himself accountable after ‘reaping what he sowed’. “I believed Imran Khan would change his thinking after facing difficulties but after what he said in the court (Adiala Jail) today, it seems some people never learn,” Maryam Nawaz added.

عمران خان جب مکافات عمل کاشکار ہوئے تو میں نے سوچا کہ مشکلات کا سامنا کرنے کے بعد شاید انھیں اپنا احتساب کرنے کا موقع ملے اور سوچ میں تبدیلی آئے مگر آج عدالت میں انھوں نے جو باتیں کیں اس میں پھر وہی جھوٹ، پھر وہی الزامات اور پھر وہی بہتان۔ کچھ لوگ کبھی نہیں سیکھتے ! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 13, 2024

The PML-N chief organiser said that Imran Khan has once again lied and hurled baseless accusations against his political rivals.

Maryam Nawaz posted that many complaints regarding rigging have been received from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said that Free and Fair Election Network’s (FAFEN) report also ‘exposed’ the PTI as the prime beneficiary of irregularities in the consolidation of the results.

Earlier in the PTI founder Imran Khan ruled out the possibility of talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for the formation of the government,

The PTI founder in his informal media talk in Adiala Jail, where he is incarcerated in Toshakhana, Cipher, and illegal nikah case said his party will not negotiate with PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P for the formation of government, however, said that he had directed his party leaders to hold talks with other parties except these three.

The ex-premier claimed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz lost the elections. “We knew about PTI’s victory in polls after Nawaz Sharif canceled his press conference.”