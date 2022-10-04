Maryam Nawaz retrieves her passport from LHC

Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has retrieved her passport from the Deputy Registrar’s office in Lahore after four years, ARY News reported.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to return of the withheld passport of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

The three-member bench of the LHC headed by Chief Justice, Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the plea. Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez presented his arguments before the court.

In his argument, Amjad Pervez said Maryam Nawaz’s plea to return her passport is different from her earlier plea in which she had requested the court to allow her to visit his ailing father Nawaz Sharif in London.

Maryam Nawaz had surrendered her passport on the directions of the court, and her basic human rights are being violated for the past four years as the past government failed to submit a challan in the case.

My client was arrested in front of her father and was kept in NAB’s custody for 48 hours, Pervez said and added as per law, the challan of the case has to be submitted in the court within 14 days.

In a reply submitted on September 27, the NAB said it has no objection to returning the passport to PML-N vice president.

NAB in its written reply submitted in the LHC said they don’t have any objection to returning the passport to the PML-N leader and added that criminal cases are currently undertrial against the accused.

