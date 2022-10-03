LHC orders to return Maryam Nawaz’s passport

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to return the withheld passport of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the LHC headed by Chief Justice, Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the plea. Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez presented his arguments before the court.

In his argument, Amjad Pervez said Maryam Nawaz’s plea to return her passport is different from her earlier plea in which she had requested the court to allow her to visit his ailing father Nawaz Sharif in London.

Maryam Nawaz had surrendered her passport on the directions of the court, and her basic human rights are being violated from the past four years as the past government failed to submit challan in the case.

My client was arrested in front of her father and was kept in NAB’s custody for 48 hours, Pervez said and added as per law, the challan of the case has to be submitted in the court within 14 days.

The NAB’s counsel said they don’t have objection in returning passport to Maryam Nawaz as they do not need more investigation from the PML-N stalwart.

The court after hearing arguments from both the sides, ordered to return Maryam Nawaz’s passport.

NAB’s reply

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already submitted its reply in the case.

In a reply submitted on September 27, the NAB said it has no objection to returning the passport to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

NAB in its written reply submitted in the LHC said they don’t have any objection to returning the passport to the PML-N leader and added that criminal cases are currently undertrial against the accused.

Maryam’s plea

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in her plea noted that her passport was in judicial custody for past four years.

“Till now, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to submit challan in Chaudhry Sugar Mill case,” the petition stated, pointing out that the court granted bail to PML-N leader on merit.

She further said that no one can be deprived of a fundamental right for a longer period, urging the LHC to pass orders to the deputy registrar to return her passport which she had surrendered complying with order on October 31, 2019.

