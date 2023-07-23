Maryam Nawaz returns to Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan after staying one month in UAE and Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz, who is the PML-N’s chief organizer, left for UAE on June 24. Nawaz Sharif arrived in UAE in June from the United Kingdom’s capital.

Earlier on July 5, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif reached Saudi Arabia from United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The deposed premier held some important meetings in the kingdom.

The PML-N supremo reached Saudi Arabia after staying over 8 days in Dubai where he held several meetings with PML-N leaders. The former premier also held meetings with PPP leadership during his stay in UAE.

During a meeting with PML-N leadership, he entrusted tasks related to the party and election to Maryam Nawaz and directed for constitution of a committee for the election manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.