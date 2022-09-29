Maryam Nawaz says her Avenfield acquittal is Nawaz Sharif’s victory

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, after her acquittal in the Avenfield apartments reference, said that it was not her but Nawaz Sharif’s victory, ARY News reported.

Talking to press representatives after her acquittal in the Avenfield apartments NAB reference Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) said that they suffered for six years due to the false cases, but at last, they have been vindicated.

Maryam thanks her current and former attorneys, Salman Akram Raja, Amjad Pervaiz and their teams, for providing her with the utmost legal assistance. She said that it was not her but Nawaz Sharif’s victory.

The PML-N leader said that when the Panama scandal emerged, Nawaz Sharif said that he and his family would face the case. Knowing fully that the cases were lodged just to oust him, Nawaz Sharif faced the law, she added.

Maryam said that she wants to see the face of the person who lodged these cases. Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan soon, she added.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz and Captain retired Safdar by nullifying the sentence awarded by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference.

An accountability court sentenced Nawaz to seven years and her husband Captain (retired) Safdar to one year in the Avenfield reference. In August 2019, Maryam was arrested in the case — while she was visiting her father in prison. Later, a local court granted bail in November 2019.

Divisional Bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the verdict reserved after hearing arguments from both sides.

In today’s hearing, Judge Aamir Farooq asked the NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi how the charge sheet against Maryam Nawaz can be proved in the case. Establish a link of Maryam Nawaz in the assets beyond known sources of income in Avenfield reference.

How JIT report proves charges against Maryam Nawaz, asked the judge and remarked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to establish a link between the Avenfield reference with Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif.

Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi read the statement of Wajid Zia, JIT head probing Avenfield properties before the bench of the Islamabad High Court.

Justice Kiyani said he has never seen an investigation officer like Wajid Zia who only gave his opinion on the case.

Opinion of IO cannot be taken as evidence in the case, Justice Kiyani remarked. The divisional bench asked the NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi to prove ownership of Avenfield properties with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz with supporting documents not verbally.

The NAB prosecutor said the graft-buster body thinks Nawaz Sharif concealed Avenfield properties through his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

To, this the court asked NAB to prove their stance with the documentary proof and further said NAB could have pleaded this case in a better way.

The Court remarked prosecution has to prove the ownership of London properties with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as the Sharif family says the properties were inherited from Mian Muhammad Sharif.

The IHC in its remarks said the NAB has failed to establish ownership of the Avenfield reference with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam.

The court after hearing the arguments from both sides had reserved the verdict for 15 minutes. Maryam Nawaz says her acquittal is Nawaz Sharif’s victory in reality.

