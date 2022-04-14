Maryam Nawaz says ‘time has come to hold every lie accountable’

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that the time has come to hold each lie of the past government accountable, ARY News reported on Thursday.

After the important press conference of the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) today, Maryam Nawaz has criticised Imran Khan and his previous government and said that each lie has been exposed today.

She wrote on Twitter that he has played a dangerous game for sticking with the government and a serious platform of the National Security Committee (NSC) was used for the conspiracy drama. “A fake slogan of ‘absolutely note’ was raised for those military bases that had not been demanded.”

آج تمہارے جھوٹ تار تار ہو گئے- اقتدار سےچمٹے رہنے کے لیےتم نے خطرناک کھیل کھیلا۔NSC جیسے سنجیدہ فورم کو سازشی ڈرامے کےلئے استعمال کیا۔Absolutely Not کا جھوٹا نعرہ ان اڈوں کےلیےلگایاجوکبھی مانگے ہی نہیں گئے تھے۔NRO کیلئےاسٹیبلشمنٹ کےترلے کیے،جھوٹ بولا کہ انہوں نے آپشن دیےتھے۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 14, 2022

Maryam alleged that the past ruler had sought establishment to grant NRO and lied before the nation that the establishment had given him some political options.

READ: ALL INSTITUTIONS WERE ON BOARD OVER FORMER PM’S RUSSIA VISIT: DG ISPR

She said in another tweet, “Time has come to hold your every lie accountable. The condemnable attempts to play with national security to stay in power should be held accountable. You should face it now and you should not run away like every time as this nation will not let you do this.”

وقت آ گیا ہے تمہارے ایک ایک جھوٹ کا محاسبہ کیا جائے۔ کرسی کی خاطر قومی سلامتی سے کھیلنے کی قابل مذمت کوششوں کا محاسبہ کیا جائے۔ حوصلہ رکھو۔۔ اب سامنا کرنا، ہمیشہ کی طرح بھاگ نہ جانا کیونکہ یہ قوم تمہیں اب بھاگنے نہیں دے گی!#عمران_جھوٹا — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 14, 2022

Earlier on Monday, PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz had said a strong response will be given to those spreading anarchy in the country. The PML-N leader had made the statement before the prime minister’s election on Monday in Islamabad.

She had said her party is not like the one before and added that they do not believe in taking revenge but there will be accountability. Maryam Nawaz had said that they got rid of the incompetent government.

The PML-N VP had said the stock market saw improvement before their party came into power. Maryam, commenting on the success of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, had earlier tweeted that Pakistan’s darkest period in history was over.

