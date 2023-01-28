Economy will take some time to recover, says Maryam Nawaz after returning to Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday returned to Pakistan to begin the “reorganisation of the party” ahead of polls in Punjab, ARY News reported.

The PML-N chief organiser landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airpot from Abu Dhabi at around 3:30pm via PIA flight PK-264.

Speaking to jubilant party workers outside Lahore airport, Maryam said that her father would return to the country soon.

Maryam further said that she and her father Nawaz Sharif were well aware of the inflation and promised that her party would steer the country out of economic woes.

Upon her arrival at Lahore Airport, she tweeted: “Pak sar zameen shad bad.”

پاک سر زمین شاد باد 🇵🇰 💚 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 28, 2023

In a tweet today, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam will reach Lahore today by 3pm. “Party leaders, workers and people are eagerly and happily waiting for Maryam Nawaz,” she said.

مریم نواز کو وطن واپس لانے والے طیارے کی روانگی میں تاخیر کی وجہ اس میں سوار مسلم لیگ (ن) کے ایک کارکن کی طبعیت کی اچانک خرابی تھی جسے فوری طبی امداد کےلئےبھجوا دیا گیا ہے۔ اب پرواز اڑان بھرنے کو تیار ہے۔ ان شاءاللہ، آپ سب کی دعاؤں میں چند گھنٹوں بعد مریم نواز لاہور میں ہوں گی — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 28, 2023

She further said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will start the reorganisation of the party.

Sea of people eagerly waiting to welcome Maryam Nawaz Sharif.#خوش_آمدید_امید_سحر pic.twitter.com/iTtT12xhzL — PML(N) (@pmln_org) January 28, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N leader had been recently elevated from vice-president to senior vice-president of PML-N by the party president and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, besides she was given full powers to re-organise the political party at all functional tiers as chief organiser.

She left for London in October last year after getting her passport back from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

