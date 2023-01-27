Maryam Nawaz to reach Lahore tomorrow

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has departed for Pakistan from London, ARY News reported on Friday.

Dr Adnan, the personal doctor of Nawaz Sharif, is also travelling with Maryam Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Supremo and former prime minister, wished Maryam Nawaz goodbye from Avenfield House London. The PML-N leader will stay for a day in Dubai.

Maryam, who is also the chief organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will land in Dubai from where she will depart for Lahore and reach at 3 pm on Saturday.

Party officials and supporters will greet her warmly.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N leader had been recently elevated from vice-president to senior vice-president of PML-N by the party president Shehbaz Sharif, besides she was given full powers to re-organise the political party at all functional tiers as chief organiser.

She left for London in October last year after getting her passport back from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

