Maryam Nawaz summoned in contempt court case

SUKKUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has been summoned in the contempt court on March 10, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, a plea was filed in district and sessions court Sukkur against Maryam.

The additional district and sessions judge Mumtaz Solangi has summoned has also SSP Sukkur and Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) officers along with Maryam.

The plea filed by the PTI district Sukkur president Zaheer Babar, stated that Maryam defamed the state institutions.

Earlier, the PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz questioned the judiciary’s ‘leniency’ towards former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader lambasted the five-member ‘Panama bench’, disqualified her father, alleging: “The five notorious judges disliked Nawaz and sought revenge from him.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a petition was filed against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz for the contempt proceedings for her anti-judiciary remarks.

The Civil Society Network had filed the petition against Maryam over her anti-judiciary remarks, seeking the contempt of court proceedings.

