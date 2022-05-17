Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz threatens ARY News, yet again!

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has called PTI chairman Imran Khan and ARY News a ‘fitna’ (evil) after ARY news shared Imran Ismail’s tweet against PM Shehbaz Shareef, ARY News reported. 

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader took to Twitter to criticise former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ARY News and called them a ‘fitna’ (evil).

The PML-N leader lost her cool after ARY news shared news about PTI leader Imran Ismail’s tweet against Shehbaz Shareef.

Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday shared a video reportedly from the Prime Minister’s house. He claimed that the Prime Minister had ordered to renovate of the swimming pool inside the Prime Minister’s house with a hefty amount of Rs70 million.

He wrote, “The country is near bankruptcy but the Prime Minister has spent Rs70 million on the renovation of a swimming pool.”

The PML-N leader said, “PEMRA & government must take immediate action against ARY. ARY & Imran, both should be dealt with like Fitnas (evils).”

WATCH: Imran Ismail takes motorbike ride

Talking to ARY News exclusively Imran Ismail said that he stands by his news and can share more videos to prove it.

