Maryam Nawaz threatens ARY News, yet again!

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has called PTI chairman Imran Khan and ARY News a ‘fitna’ (evil) after ARY news shared Imran Ismail’s tweet against PM Shehbaz Shareef, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader took to Twitter to criticise former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ARY News and called them a ‘fitna’ (evil).

The PML-N leader lost her cool after ARY news shared news about PTI leader Imran Ismail’s tweet against Shehbaz Shareef.

شہبازکی شوبازیاں صرف اپنی عیاشیوں اور نوازشات تک محدود ہیں حکومت میں آئےایک مہینہ نہیں ہواساڑھے7کروڑ کی رقم سے وزیراعظم ہاؤس کاسوئمنگ پول مرمت کروالیا ملک دیوالیہ ہونے کےقریب اورمعیشت کا بیڑہ غرق کرکے عوام کو اضطراب میں مبتلاکرکےامپورٹڈ بمعہ خاندان عوام کےپیسوں پرعیاشیاں کررہےہیں pic.twitter.com/zAfSvus9j9 — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) May 17, 2022

Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday shared a video reportedly from the Prime Minister’s house. He claimed that the Prime Minister had ordered to renovate of the swimming pool inside the Prime Minister’s house with a hefty amount of Rs70 million.

He wrote, “The country is near bankruptcy but the Prime Minister has spent Rs70 million on the renovation of a swimming pool.”

It has to be ARY. PEMRA & government must take immediate action against ARY. ARY & Imran, both should be dealt with like Fitnas. https://t.co/2qp3f9WFiu — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 17, 2022

The PML-N leader said, “PEMRA & government must take immediate action against ARY. ARY & Imran, both should be dealt with like Fitnas (evils).”

Talking to ARY News exclusively Imran Ismail said that he stands by his news and can share more videos to prove it.

گرتی معیشت کو سنبھالنا اس امپورٹیڈ حکومت کا کام نہیں ہے- ڈالر ۲۰۰ تک پہنچ گیا ہے- سٹاک ایکسچنج کریش کر رہا ہے- بے یقینی کی صورتحال ہے- اس سنجیدہ صورتحال سے ملک کو نکالنے کاالیکشن ہی واحد راستہ ہے- یہ چوروں کی حکومت ملک کو دیوالیہ کر دے گی- #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) May 17, 2022

