Maryam Nawaz to address seven gatherings from July 11-15

PML-N has issued the schedule of Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s addresses to public gatherings from July 11-15 ahead of the Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported.

According to details, Maryam Nawaz will address seven public gatherings in multiple cities ahead of the by-elections in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies.

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb shared the schedule of the party vice president’s speeches on Twitter.

According to the schedule, Maryam will address a public gathering in Sahiwal on 11 July, Jhang on July 12 and Layyah on July 13. Maryam would address two gatherings on 14 and 15 July.

Also Read:Maryam Nawaz terms increasing fuel prices a ‘difficult decision’

She will address gatherings in Khushab and Rawalpindi on July 14 and Lahore and Multan on July 15.

Comments