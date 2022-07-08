Saturday, July 9, 2022
Maryam Nawaz to address seven gatherings from July 11-15

PML-N has issued the schedule of Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s addresses to public gatherings from July 11-15 ahead of the Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported. 

According to details, Maryam Nawaz will address seven public gatherings in multiple cities ahead of the by-elections in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies.

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb shared the schedule of the party vice president’s speeches on Twitter.

According to the schedule,  Maryam will address a public gathering in Sahiwal on 11 July, Jhang on July 12 and Layyah on July 13. Maryam would address two gatherings on 14 and 15 July.

She will address gatherings in Khushab and Rawalpindi on July 14 and Lahore and Multan on July 15.

 

