Maryam Nawaz to chair PML-N’s Punjab parliamentary meeting

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) nominee for Chief Minister Punjab slot Maryam Nawaz will chair the parliamentary party’s meeting on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PML-N Punjab parliamentary party’s meeting has been called at Jati Umra, Lahore. The PML-N’s all MPAs-elect of the province would also attend the meeting.

In the meeting, matters related to government formation in the province as well as nominations for Punjab Assembly’s Speaker and Deputy Speaker would also be discussed.

Strategy related to the session of the Punjab Assembly would also be decided. All newly elected MPAs have been directed to participate in the parliamentary party meeting.

Earlier on February 13, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the party’s chief organiser Maryam Nawaz would be their candidate for the chief minister Punjab slot.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzaib also said that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for prime minister and chief minister Punjab slots respectively.

Taking to X formerly known as Twitter Marriyum said, “Mr. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has nominated Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the post of Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, while he has nominated Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab,”