Maryam Nawaz visits Shaheed Constable Kamal’s family

Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday visited the house of Martyr Constable Kamal and said that Imran’s kids are in the UK but he has turned Kamal’s children into orphans.

A gunshot wound killed Constable Kamal during a raid on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker’s house in Model Town Lahore. PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz visited his house and paid her condolences to the bereaved family of the policeman.

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali, Hina Pervaiz Butt and Uzman Bukhari were with Maryam for her visit to constable Kamaal’s house. Kamaal’s widow would be provided with a house and his children’s education will be looked after by the government, Maryam said.

After her visit, Maryam addressed media representatives and said that she is in deep distress after meeting with Kamaal’s family. Kamaal had five little children who have been deprived of their father at such young age, Imran Khan is responsible for Kamal’s death, she said.

She added that Imran Khan should call his children from the UK and participate in his fight for independence. Imran Khan could not even gather 20,000 people for his ‘revolution’, the six-day deadline is just a face-saving, she added.

Maryam Nawaz added that PTI workers were bearing difficulties in heat while Imran Khan was roaming around in a helicopter.

Things were under control until the Supreme Court issued their orders, said Maryam. Supreme Court’s decision was to limit them to the H-9 park but Imran ordered his followers to gather at D-Chowk.

The PML-N leader said that whatever happened at the D-chowk was not leaderless chaos, one of their MNA was ordering people to burn down trees and damage public property.

The PTI long march failed despite using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government’s resources, they could even gather people from KPK. People said ‘absolutely not’ to Imran Khan, she added.

