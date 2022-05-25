PTI sought safe passage from govt, claims Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that the protesting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought safe passage from the coalition government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Maryam Nawaz, while addressing a press conference today, claimed that Imran Khan-led PTI found itself in serious trouble by announcing the long march and it sought a safe passage from the government after failing to get public support.

She claimed that Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak contacted Ayaz Sadiq for political settlements. “Ayaz Sadiq updated Nawaz Sharif regarding the political settlement sought by the PTI leaders.”

“Nawaz Sharif gave a clear answer that he will not be blackmailed by them and never organise elections on their demands besides challenging them to fulfil their claims.”

The PML-N VP said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Qaiser and Fawad Chaudhry came to the Speaker’s House today at 10:00 am and tabled demands before the federal government which is tantamount to seeking a safe passage after announcing the sit-in.

She further said that Imran Khan failed to gather 200 people from any district besides facing disappointment from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Maryam thanked the nationals for not backing Imran Khan willing to destabilise the country on the political and economic fronts.

Maryam said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has the best team which will bring the country out of the crisis.

The politician said that the orders of the Supreme Court (SC) will be implemented. She said that the federal government is looking into the corruption of Imran Khan and the cases will be prioritised just after the conclusion of PTI’s long march.

During his press conference, Maryam Nawaz strongly condemned the sentencing of Hurriyet leader of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Muhammad Yasin Malik, to life imprisonment by an Indian court in concocted cases.

