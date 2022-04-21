Maryam Nawaz wants her passport back to travel to London

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has filed a plea before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to get back her passport for traveling to London to visit her ailing father Nawaz Sharif besides also performing Umrah in Ramazan, ARY NEWS reported.

In her plea, Maryam Nawaz said that she was arrested by NAB in 2019 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and later the LHC approved her bail plea and in return she submitted her passport to the court.

The PML-N leader said that she wanted to travel to London to visit her ailing father however she could not travel owing to absence of her passport.

The court should issue directives to return passport of the applicant and allow her to travel to London, the plea said, Maryam Nawaz further added that she also wanted to perform Umrah during the month of Ramazan.

The court has fixed hearing into the PML-N vice president’s plea today.

In a later development, the division bench of the LHC comprising Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Anwar ul Haq rescued themselves from the proceedings of the case and asked the Chief Justice LHC to fix the hearing before the bench that previously heard the matter.

“The bench that granted bail to the petitioner should listen to the case,” the bench remarked after Advocate Ahsan Bhoon pleaded the case on behalf of Maryam Nawaz.

This is not the first time that Maryam Nawaz has approached the court for seeking return of her passport. In 2019, the PML-N stalwart Maryam Nawaz in her plea, has requested the court to pass orders for the return of her passport.

“My father is seriously ill, want to fly to London to look after him”, the plea states. The court then directed NAB to submit response by December 24.

