Youth dies after being hit by CM Maryam Nawaz’s squad vehicle

By Farrukh Inam
NAROWAL: A 23-year-old youth reportedly lost his life after being hit by the squad vehicle of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in Narowal on Thursday, ARY News reported. 

As per details, 23-year-old Abu Bakar, who was traveling on a motorbike near Chandowal was allegedly hit by the protocol vehicle of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

The FIR of the incident has been registered at Saddar police station in Narowal on the complaint of a cousin of the deceased.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated Abu Bakar was ‘hit’ by an Elite Force vehicle while the squad of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz was on its way to Kartarpur. The incident took place due to overtaking, the FIR said and added.

Rizwan, the cousin of the deceased said Abu Bakar was traveling on a motorcycle with his friend, who remained safe in the crash.

