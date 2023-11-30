Maryam Noor drops hilarious video on first anniversary – Watch

Showbiz starlet Maryam Noor shared a hilarious video on Instagram to wish her husband, Ismail Butt, on their first wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Maryam Noor wished her husband on their wedding anniversary with a funny reel, which sees her give a confusing reaction to his lame jokes. “When your husband crack lame joke but you know your anniversary is coming,” read the text overlay on the clip.

Sharing the reel on the feed, the ‘Taqdeer’ actor captioned, “Happy Anniversary love,” with gift emojis and tagged her husband.

Earlier, she also posted a montage of their wedding video, with a long love note. “Date When We said ‘Qabool Hai’. These moments were pure magic,” wrote the actor.

She added, “In our journey together, I’ve not only found peace but discovered the true meaning of it. Thank you for bringing serenity into my life. Here’s to us and the beautiful peace we’ve built together. Happy anniversary, my love @ismailbutt.Here’s to the countless emotions we’ve shared and the infinite ones awaiting us in the years ahead. Yours Forever Maryam Ismail.”

It is pertinent to mention here that actor and lawyer Maryam Noor tied the knot with pilot and flight instructor Ismail Butt in November last year, with close family and friends in attendance.

Speaking about their first meeting on a recent chat show outing, Butt revealed that he met Maryam during her trip to Lahore in 2017 when she went for a joy ride with his company. They later met with some mutual friends in the city, became close friends and tied the knot a year later.

