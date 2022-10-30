Sunday, October 30, 2022
Web Desk

Maryam Noor gets inspiration from Vidya Balan; video goes viral

Showbiz starlet Maryam Noor gets inspired by Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan to recreate the viral Instagram reel.

The ‘Taqdeer’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application earlier this week and posted a new reel that she recreated from the ‘Kahaani’ star. “Tameeezzzzzz (Manners) 🤦🏻‍♀️ Inspired by @balanvidya ❤️,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Maryam Noor mimicked some hilarious dialogues in the viral reel which was viewed by thousands of users of the social application and received numerous hearts and comments.

Have a look at what Instagrammers had to say about the celeb.

  • Hahahhahah cute
  • Good one 👌😂😂🤣
  • Cutie😍
  • Pretty you
  • So beautiful 💝💝💝😍

Also read: Vidya Balan’s video goes viral

On the work front, Noor is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Taqdeer’ alongside Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan.

She essays Zoni [sister of the protagonist, Asad] in the play, which also features Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Saba Faisal, Zain Afzal, Aliya Ali, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

Directed by Mohsin Talat, the serial airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm on ARY Digital.

