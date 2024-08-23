Maryam Noor, husband blessed with a baby boy

Showbiz starlet Maryam Noor and her husband Ismail Butt have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Congratulations are in order for actor Maryam Noor, and her husband, as the couple has embraced parenthood for the first time. The new parents were blessed with a baby boy on Thursday, she announced via an Instagram post.

Taking to her official handle, yesterday afternoon, the actor posted a nine-picture gallery of her maternity shoot and penned, “The most precious flower in my garden has bloomed. Welcoming our little one with love and joy. Blessed with a baby boy, NAEL ISMAIL.”

“I can’t thank God enough for this blessing. Remember us in your prayers,” she added.

Thousands of her fans and entertainment fraternity congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

Notably, actor-lawyer Maryam Noor tied the knot with pilot and flight instructor Ismail Butt in November 2022, with close family and friends in attendance.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in April this year.

The ‘Taqdeer’ actor had turned to her Instagram account with posted a graphic announcement card to break the news. “September 2024,” read the text on the poster, featuring the illustration of a baby’s feet with parents’ hands.