Sanam Jung blessed with a baby girl

Actor-host Sanam Jung and her husband, pilot Qassam Jafri, have been blessed with their second child, a baby girl.

Congratulations are in order for former model, actor and morning show host Sanam Jung, and her family, as she embraced motherhood once again and welcomed her second daughter with Jafri earlier this week, she announced on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Sunday, Jung posted a glimpse of her newborn baby girl and announced, “Introducing the newest addition to our family. Alhamdullilah, blessed with a beautiful baby girl.”

She also revealed that her second child was born last week, on July 22, and has been named Alaiza, by her elder daughter Alaya.

Concluding the post, the celebrity requested her followers to remember them in prayers.

Thousands of her fans and entertainment fraternity liked the announcement post and turned to the comments section to congratulate her, extending their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

It is pertinent to note here that Sanam Jung tied the knot with U.S.-based pilot Syed Qassam Jafri in 2016. The couple is now parents to two girls, an elder daughter Alaya, 7, and a newborn, Alaiza.