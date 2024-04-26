Maryam Noor and her husband expecting their first child

Showbiz starlet Maryam Noor and her husband Ismail Butt are expecting their first child together.

Congratulations are in order for actor-lawyer Maryam Noor and her pilot husband Ismail Butt, who are soon going to welcome their first child, she announced in an Instagram post on Thursday evening.

Taking to her Instagram handle, with thousands of followers, the ‘Taqdeer’ actor posted a graphic announcement card to break the news to her fans and fraternity. “September 2024,” read the text on the poster, featuring the illustration of a baby’s feet with parents’ hands.

Sharing the announcement card on the social site, Noor captioned, “Remember us in your prayers,” followed by mini hearts and an evil eyes off emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryam Noor Ismail (@maryamnoorofficial)

The joyous announcement was met with great excitement from thousands of her fans and the entertainment fraternity, who swamped the comments section of the post with heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be.

Fellow actors like Rahma Khan, Maham Aamir, Rehma Zaman, and veterans Saba Faisal and Irsa Ghazal among others extended their congratulations to the expecting couple.

Notably, Maryam Noor tied the knot with pilot and flight instructor Ismail Butt in November 2022, with close family and friends in attendance.

