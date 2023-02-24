Maryam Noor opens up about first meeting with husband Ismail Butt

Actress Maryam Noor and her husband Ismail Butt shared an interesting story about their first meeting.

Maryam Noor and Ismail Butt tied the knot in November last year. The pictures and videos of their wedding circulated on social media applications.

The couple came as guests on the ARY Digital morning show “Good Morning Pakistan” hosted by Nida Yasir. They opened up on their marriage life on it.

Ismail Butt said he first came across Maryam Noor when she came for a joy ride when he worked as a flight instructor in 2017.

The actor said she got obtained a lot of information about him from there.

Ismail Butt said they became friends after attendings and decided to get married afterwards. He revealed that he had already planned on getting married before that.

Ismail Butt added that his wife is not a hypocrite and tells the truth. He called her the most beautiful person.

It is pertinent to mention that Maryam Noor played Zuni in the ARY Digital drama ‘Taqdeer‘.

Taqdeer told the story of Romaisa, the only daughter of a family that thought of her wishes their command. Everyone loves her because of her humble and innocent nature.

Alizeh Shah played Romaisa while Sami Khan played the male lead Asad.

The cast also features Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Zain Afzal, Saba Faisal, Aliya Ali, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

