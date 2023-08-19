Forever buddy: Maryam Noor’s reel with husband goes viral

Showbiz starlet Maryam Noor dedicated her latest Instagram reel to her best friend and husband Ismail Butt.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Maryam Noor posted a reel tribute for her husband on the feed. “Living life to the fullest, one adventure at a time, with my forever adventure buddy and best friend,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

“POV: You just married your best friend,” read the text overlay on the montage clip featuring the several adventures and heartwarming moments of the couple, while the Bollywood song ‘Aashiyan’ from Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s film ‘Barfi’ played in the background.

The reel video was watched by thousands of users of the social site on her handle and received love for the couple.

It is pertinent to mention here that actor and lawyer Maryam Noor tied the knot with pilot and flight instructor Ismail Butt in November last year, with close family and friends in attendance.

Speaking about their first meeting on a chat show outing, Butt revealed that Maryam and he met during her trip to Lahore in 2017 when she went for a joy ride with his company. They later met with some mutual friends in the city and became close friends.

While Butt was sure by then that Maryam was the one he wanted to get married to, the actor took her time until last year, before they decided to tie the knot.

