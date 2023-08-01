Sania Mirza’s hilarious reel with sister Anam goes viral!

Former Indian Tennis star, Sania Mirza hopped on to the viral reel trend with her sister Anam.

The Mirza girls once again joined the social media trend and totally aced with their performance in the new video, while drawing differences between an ‘older and younger’ sister.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Anam posted the reel on her feed with the caption, “It’s real, it’s not a reel,” followed by a laughing tears emoji.

The now-viral clip of the Mirza sisters has over 1.5 million views on Gram and also drew numerous likes and comments for the celebrity siblings.

It is pertinent to mention that Anam Mirza, the younger sister of Sania, is a fashion entrepreneur and is married to cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin, the son of former skipper of the Indian team, Mohammed Azharduddin.

On the work front, the Indian tennis great retired from the sport earlier this year, playing her final match at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad, India, where she had kickstarted her career.

She later mentored the women’s team of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Premiere League, to help the players be mentally prepared for the games and to handle pressure.

Sania Mirza learns Mbappe celebration from son Izhaan