Maryam terms Nawaz Sharif symbol of prosperity 

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) senior organizer Maryam Nawaz termed the former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif a symbol of prosperity, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering, the PML-N leader said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified through fake cases and the personnel loss he in the shape of mother and wife cannot be repented.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the entire nation is preparing for the welcome of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif who was jailed in false cases and he will be elected as the fourth prime minister of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that the party supremo was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that party supremo will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.