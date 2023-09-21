Mashal Khan shares her healthy diet plan

Showbiz starlet Mashal Khan shared her healthy diet plan with fans which keeps her fit and looking smart without any workout.

In a recent outing on a private news channel, Mashal Khan, known for her angelic looks and tall, lean body, revealed her secret diet to stay healthy and fit without doing any exercise or workout throughout the day.

Khan said, “Firstly I’m vegetarian, so my calorie intake is generally much lesser than a regular diet of people.”

“Also I avoid gluten as much as I can, so a sort of gluten-free diet,” she added.

Moreover, the actor also mentioned that she usually likes to take her vegetables cooked in very minimum oil. “I don’t eat rice either, so my diet [by default] is very healthy. And I don’t do any sort of workout,” Khan concluded.

On the work front, she is currently getting love and acclaim for her performance as Nawal in ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ – the tale of jealousy and envy co-starring Salman Saeed, Momina Iqbal and Humayun Ashraf.

The supporting cast of the play features Dania Enwar, Atiqa Odho, Humaira Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Sadaf Ahsan, Jawaid Iqbal and Rohi Ghazali.

Syed Faisal Bukhari’s directorial, written by Tahir Nazeer, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on ARY Digital.

