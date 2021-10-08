Mashal Khan’s latest pictures go viral on social media

A series of pictures of actress Mashal Khan have gone viral on social media application Instagram.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashal Khan (@mashalkh)

The actress has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry with her impressive performance in Thoda Sa Haq, in which she played the role of antagonist Hareem.

Mashal Khan is nearing one million followers mark on her photo-sharing social media application Instagram’s profile. She keeps her fans updated about her happenings and the behind-the-scenes of her projects with the images.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashal Khan (@mashalkh)

The Thoda Sa Haq star, like other celebrities such as Saba Qamar and Hania Aamir, is vocal on social media on different issues in society. However, the prolific actress has received life threats on her Instagram as well.

Earlier, the actress had contacted a cybercrime cell after receiving an acid attack threat by a woman on social media. “This is beyond disgusting,” Mashal replied. “This person’s life must be really pathetic for them to hide behind a screen and comment hollow threats under my pictures.”

Mathira Mohammad commented that she had received similar threats from the same user as well. “Same message. This girl has been harassing me for days it’s annoying I tried blocking her everywhere…,” she stated.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!