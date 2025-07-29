PTI issues Senate ticket to Mashal Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a Senate ticket to Mashal Yousafzai for the by-election on a reserved seat that fell vacant after the resignation of Sania Nishtar, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the party ticket was issued on the directives of PTI founder Imran Khan. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has released the official notification, ordering other party candidates—Sajida Begum, Mumena Basit, Samira Shams, and Saima Khalid—to withdraw by July 30.

The by-election for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa women’s Senate seat is scheduled for July 31.

The ECP had announced an election schedule for the Senate seat vacated by PTI’s Sania Nishtar, according to which polling will take place on July 31.

Earlier, Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister of Bushra Bibi, said that the PTI founder’s wife did not recommend Mashal Yousafzai for any role, including the Senate seat.

“I am 100 percent sure that Bushra Bibi did not recommend Mashaal Yousafzai for any role. [I] don’t know who recommended her [Mashal Yousafzai],” Maryam Riaz Wattoo said on being asked over the reasons behind Mashal’s ticket for a Senate seat.

“Barrister Saif presented a list to PTI founder Imran Khan. We don’t know what was told to Imran Khan, nor do we know what was conveyed to him or what approval was given,” said Maryam Riaz Wattoo.