Masjid imam beaten to death over minor dispute

In a shocking incident, an imam (prayer leader) was beaten to death over a minor dispute in Bahawalnagar district of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, two unidentified suspects broke into the house of imam of a mosque – identified as Muhammad Ahmed – and thrashed the victim with iron road, resulting in the latter’s death.

In a statement, the police said incident took place in Gardhariwala area, wherein the accused killed the masjid imam for using foul language over the phone.

In March, a policeman shot dead his neighbour over a minor dispute in Karachi’s Lines area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the policeman – Imran Khan – opened fire on his neighbour for throwing garbage at his side, injuring two persons on the spot, and fled away. However, the person later succumbed to injuries during his treatment in the hospital.

The police officials stated that the accused is posted in the Mehmoodabad police station, while the search for the policeman was underway.

Comments